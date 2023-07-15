Philadelphia officer rushed to hospital after found unresponsive in patrol car: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to Jefferson Hospital after she was found unresponsive in her patrol car Friday night. Members of law enforcement are gathering outside the hospital.

Police say the officer suffered a medical emergency.

She was found in her police cruiser along Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Multiple police sources confirm that CPR had to be administered by first responders.

We are waiting for more information on her condition.

