Mother honors daughter's legacy with every step at the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lynda Berdan and her daughter Krista seem inextricably linked by Mother's Day.

"My daughter passed from breast cancer and we thought it would be a wonderful way to honor her by doing the walk on Sunday which happens to be Mother's Day and I actually brought her home from the hospital on Mother's Day 44 years ago," Berdan said.

Lynda Berdan and a team of family and friends will be participating in the Komen Greater Philadelphia More Than Pink Walk on Mother's Day in honor of her daughter Krista Berdan.

In 2014, Krista Berdan was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"She had a mastectomy and treatment and they thought everything was OK," Lynda Berdan said.

Everything was OK, until eight years later in 2022, when she was dealt another devastating blow on Mother's Day. The breast cancer had not only returned but it had metastasized throughout her body.

Despite the ups and downs of the journey through treatment, Krista Berdan lost her battle with cancer on December 11, 2023. The grief is still fresh as the family continues to find ways to honor her memory.

"We had a celebration of life ceremony for her last Saturday. There were many friends and family there," Lynda Berdan said.

Krista was also a world traveler who loved the beach.

"She traveled all over the world, probably more in her 44 years than some people would travel in a lifetime," Lynda Berdan said.

For the first time, Berdan has gathered a group of friends and family to participate in the Komen Walk on Mother's Day.

"I don't know if you can see my leopard pants but Krista loved leopard prints so we named our team 'K's Leopards,'" she said.

During the walk, Lynda Berdan will proudly wear her daughter's memory in every way.

"It's a picture of my daughter and myself in here and if you hold it up to the light just right, you can see her photo in here," she said.

From jewelry, to walk paraphernalia, K's Leopards will hold Krista's words and life experiences close to their hearts, as they honor her with every step, at the Komen Walk.

The walk will take place Sunday at Parx Casino in Bensalem at 8:30 a.m.