New owner adopts "Lucky," dog abandoned on Pa. train tracks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to your new home, Lucky!

A local pup has a new lease on life months after he was found alone on train tracks.

Lucky was first discovered paralyzed and left to fend for himself on train tracks near the Lawndale station along SEPTA's Fox Chase line. Thankfully the Philly Rescue Angels got a hold of Lucky back when this story broke in November 2022 and nursed him back into good health.

Lucky got a set of wheels too!

A little before and after of Lucky! Philly Rescue Angels

Sidara Son, who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia back when Lucky was up for adoption, has now adopted the dog.

Philly Rescue Angels posted an update in late January saying there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after his rescue story broke, but they were struggling to find a place for the pup to call home.

In a Facebook post this month, the group said it was tough to find someone who wanted to adopt Lucky.

"We were extremely heartbroken that when Lucky was first posted, 100s of people were reaching out to adopt him, and once his condition was posted, it was time for him to adopted, they completely ghosted us," Philly Rescue Angels wrote in a Facebook post. "This was a long process, but we know Lucky was ghosted by these people for a reason, because now he is where he belongs."

Philly Rescue Angels will be funding Lucky's home living.

"We will be covering Lucky financially for the rest of his life in his adoptive home, as his expenses are extremely high compared to the average dog. He needs monthly medical care, monthly prescriptions filled, along with many items in the home," Philly Rescue Angels' post said.