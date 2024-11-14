Pickup truck, Lower Moreland school bus collide, closing County Line Road in Montgomery County, Pa.

School bus involved in crash on County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County

County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania, is closed after a pickup truck and school bus collided late Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was overhead as a driver was extricated from the pickup truck. The driver's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Montgomery County officials said.

Two students and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash but were not injured, officials said.

In a letter to the school community, Lower Moreland Township Schools Superintendent Dennis H. Best said the accident involved an activity bus that was completing the late run. Students were evaluated and released to their parents and guardians, Best said.

"Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority, including when they are riding the bus to and from school each day," Best said.

The superintendent added that counselors are available in all schools and can talk to students in need.

County Line Road is closed between Pine Road and Bustleton Avenue.