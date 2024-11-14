Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickup truck, Lower Moreland school bus collide, closing County Line Road in Montgomery County, Pa.

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

School bus involved in crash on County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County
School bus involved in crash on County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County 00:36

County Line Road in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania, is closed after a pickup truck and school bus collided late Thursday afternoon. 

Chopper 3 was overhead as a driver was extricated from the pickup truck. The driver's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Montgomery County officials said.

Overhead view as emergency crews surround a pickup truck that is wedged under a bus, trying to extricate the driver
CBS News Philadelphia

Two students and a driver were on the bus at the time of the crash but were not injured, officials said.

In a letter to the school community, Lower Moreland Township Schools Superintendent Dennis H. Best said the accident involved an activity bus that was completing the late run. Students were evaluated and released to their parents and guardians, Best said. 

"Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority, including when they are riding the bus to and from school each day," Best said. 

The superintendent added that counselors are available in all schools and can talk to students in need. 

County Line Road is closed between Pine Road and Bustleton Avenue. 

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.