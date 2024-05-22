Hosting Lower Montgomery County Special Olympics track meet "proud moment" for Hatboro-Horsham High School

HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) - The Special Olympics track meet in the Lower Montgomery County Special Olympics brought out hundreds of athletes from several school districts as they ran and jumped for a chance to compete in the sports they love.

Athletes of all abilities were cheered on by family, friends and teachers at Hatboro-Horsham High School. There was a large turnout at the meet.

One of the special athletes was Hatboro-Horsham senior Ishaan Nair. He took third in the 200-meter race and shared this inspiring message with other athletes.

"I would say, just don't be nervous," Nair said, "and just think like it's your thing and just do your thing."

Nair's Special Olympic buddy was Aariyona Winslow, his classmate and friend.

"We are actually the best duo ever," he said.

Winslow, who will graduate next month with Nair, said her heart is full knowing she is one of 400 students helping special athletes live out their dreams.

"He can run for days, really," Winslow said. "So, it just makes me happy that there is something for him to do where it's a safe space for him to show off his athleticism."

Hatboro-Horsham High School principal Dennis Williams said he was proud to host the 13 participating Montgomery County school districts.

"Sometimes, our Special Olympians fly under the radar," Williams said. "There's not a television show for Special Olympians."

CBS News Philadelphia gave these athletes their due moment of shine, and there were ribbons and cheers at the finish line to congratulate these tenacious athletes.

"It's a proud moment for a principal," Williams said.