Montgomery County students gear up for Mini-THON and Wigs for Kids this weekend

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- Like every year, local high school students want to help other kids facing devastating illnesses, and this year, Montgomery County students are doing even more.

When junior Allie Thomson was not busy with her chemistry classes at Hatboro-Horsham Senior High School, she was working with her classmates to raise money for the Four Diamonds charity helping kids fight cancer. The school will have crafts, games and other activities for its annual Mini-THON Saturday.

"Bringing everyone together for the same thing of pediatric cancer patients and helping those in need," she explained as lead event chair. "So, it's just really a great cause and helps."

She said since 2017, students have raised more than $100,000. And for the first time, they are adding another charity, Wigs for Kids.

"You don't keep in mind the emotional toll of it, kids losing their hair," said high school junior and event art chair Chloe Boer. "So, it's a whole other thing other than just money. So, doing this really helps the kids as well as financially."

Last year, Wigs for Kids donated 500 hairpieces to children nationwide facing all kinds of illnesses, not just cancer. That is why physics teacher Jennifer McElrath is also counting down to the weekend.

"I'm getting my hair cut. I'm donating my hair," she said.

McElrath said she plans to make the big chop on Friday since she will be too busy with the fundraiser this weekend.

"I'm going to go to Salon on Main and donate at least eight inches of my hair," McElrath said.

Salon owner Denise Radcliff will do the honors.

"It will be fun to do a complete transformation," she said.

Radcliff will also be at the school for the main event. She said 10 people signed up to get their hair cut so far. But for those who do not want to cut their hair, she said her stylists will braid or even color hair for a donation.

"I think that's kind of like a company culture that we all have, that we just really like to participate in the community and what better event than to give back to kids that need it," Radcliff said.

McElrath loved seeing the community and her students come together.

"I'm going to get emotional," she said, fighting tears. "Very proud of them. They work tirelessly for this cause."