Lower Makefield, Pennsylvania, residents brace for more rain amid visit from state task force

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Three straight days of rain chalk up to an annoyance for most people in the Delaware Valley. But in Lower Makefield Township in Bucks County, every drop of rain puts April Bollwage-Cloer on high alert.

"It's not a way that you want to live, but it's part of our routine now. Check the drains. Where are we going to move the cars to? I have a note list on my phone," Bollwage-Cloer said.

Bollwage-Cloer and her neighbors were hit hard by devastating flooding in July 2023. That includes Larysa Luzeckyj, who saw deep water in her home and nearly her entire backyard washed away.

Luzeckyj said while the yard has been repaired, her house still bears the scars of the flood.

"We have flooring now. But we haven't replaced walls, because there is no point. In the event of another flood, we'll just be replacing walls again," Luzeckyj said.

The neighbors have been very hands-on since that time in protecting their homes. Bollwage-Cloer said they even set up a camera to monitor storm drains and make sure they're not backing up.

Both women say the township has been proactive in trying to prevent the flooding from happening again. But every rain comes with a lot of uncertainty.

"We couldn't attend this meeting unless there was somebody at home, watching the drains and making sure it's not time for us to move the cars," Luzeckyj said.

The meeting Luzeckyj is referring to was held Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Flood Insurance Premium Task Force in Lower Makefield. The group was created in late 2023 with the responsibility of raising awareness about the availability of flood insurance, and finding ways to cut down on sometimes pricey premiums for homeowners.

"Generally you hear from a FEMA NFIP policy of around $1,200 a year. But if you're in a significant flood, special hazard area, it may be far more than that," Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said.

Commissioner Humphreys said many people he's spoken with don't know flood insurance isn't covered by standard homeowners insurance. He said there are also cheaper options to cover damage up to a certain amount.

This marked the third meeting for the task force but the first outside of Harrisburg. The group toured areas of Upper and Lower Makefield often hit by damaging floods before hosting the public meeting at the Lower Makefield Community Center.

But Luzeckyj and Bollwage-Cloer said they were two of only a few residents who showed up Wednesday. They say they don't think the meeting was well advertised. And while both women say they appreciate the help and support from the task force members, they hope it doesn't stop with insurance.

"We shouldn't be expected to bear the financial brunt of this problem because now we're getting flooded. It has to be a shared responsibility," Luzeckyj said.

The task force is required by law to Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state legislature by July 1, detailing its findings and recommendations. You can learn more about that on the Pennsylvania Insurance Department website.