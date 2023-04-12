Woman killed in Montgomery County Dunkin' parking lot ID'd as teacher

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Dunkin' parking lot in Cheltenham Township, police said Tuesday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's office identified the woman as Rachel King of Elkins Park.

Investigators say the woman's 11-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting. He was not hurt.

It happened after 8 a.m. in the Melrose Shopping Center near Front Street and Cheltenham Avenue.

The DA's office released surveillance video of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting. The DA's office said a light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury, was seen leaving the scene and driving eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue after the incident.

Before the shooting, the DA's office said King was seen driving her Ford Edge on Cheltenham Avenue before she turned into a shopping center and pulled into the Dunkin' driving lane.

The light-colored sedan was seen driving directly behind King's vehicle and parking a short distance away from the drive-thru.

The DA's office said the man in the sedan then hopped out, walked up to King's driver's side window, fired numerous shots and fled the scene eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue. He was described as having a thin build and wearing light-colored pants and a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt, according to investigators.

"This appears to be a targeted murder of a mother. The Black male did not attempt to open the victim's vehicle door, nor did he appear to communicate with her prior to shooting her numerous times through her driver's side window," Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said in a statement. "Anyone with information about this vehicle or the driver is asked to call police and help us find whoever committed this heinous murder."

Mastery Charter Schools said King was a teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

"We send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. We are devastated by the loss of an extraordinary teacher, who spent the last 10 years working with our students and their families," the school said in a statement.

Cleveland Elementary School will have a two-hour delayed opening and social workers and counselors will be available for those who need support.

King's parents arrived at the scene Tuesday afternoon and were emotional. Her father said God will help them through the ordeal.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the driver's side window of this SUV. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is now investigating

Customers said they hope the shooter is caught.

"I hope they catch him," Natalie Plazek, of Abington, said. "Whoever did it, for the family, it's not easy to lose a loved one and to lose a loved one so violently like this."

"It's very frightening," Wayne Myers, of West Oak Lane, said. "Us decent ones, we're the ones who are living like prisoners behind bars and locked doors in our homes, afraid to come out just to go to a shopping center or, you know, have lunch. It's a crying shame."

The Montgomery County DA's Office and Cheltenham Township Police are handling the investigation.