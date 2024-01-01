Colleague of NJ Gov. Phil Murphy dies in car accident on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A colleague of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy died in a car accident early Monday morning on Route 1.

Murphy posted on X that Louisa Carman, a policy analyst, "tragically" died in the accident.

"Louisa served as a Policy Analyst in our Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, providing critical support for our work to make health care more affordable and accessible for all New Jerseyans. After graduating from Swarthmore College, she began as a Governor's Office intern in the fall of 2021 and quickly impressed us with her dedication and policy acumen. Within four months, she was hired as a full-time staffer. Although she was just beginning her career, she quickly gained a reputation as someone who could tackle difficult policy topics and develop meaningful solutions -- serving as a driving force behind our prescription drug affordability and medical debt relief work. Louisa will be remembered as a kind and caring colleague who approached her work with grace, integrity, and a deep commitment to making a difference in our world. I, and everyone on our team will miss her terribly. Our prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Murphy posted on X.