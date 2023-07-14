Lottery Dreams: Lucky Glenside store looks to sell more winning tickets

Glenside store with lucky looks to sell more winning lottery tickets

Glenside store with lucky looks to sell more winning lottery tickets

Glenside store with lucky looks to sell more winning lottery tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- O'Neill's Food Market looked forward Friday to the next Mega Millions and Powerball drawing after selling a ticket worth $100,000. On Wednesday, July 5, the store sold the ticket to a winner who was in the family.

"Actually, it turns out he's the grandfather of one of our cashiers, which was pretty cool," said grocery manager Tom Joyce. He processed the paperwork for the ticket for the winner.

"He thought he won a couple hundred dollars," he said. "He didn't realize and then we ran it through and it was $100,000."

Joyce says since then, more customers had been coming to O'Neill's.

"And then as soon as the line gets built up, we just try to make sure nobody's waiting," Joyce laughed and turned to check the line behind him. "Nobody's waiting, we're good."

The news spread all over the store and to Facebook where deli worker Danielle Quagalia found out about the big win.

"Now I'm like, I know that it's someone that I know because we all know everyone here," Quagalia said.

READ MORE: What to do if you win the lottery

All this buzz is sparking lottery dreams. If he wins, Pastor Robert Brown would give part of the money to the church.

"I want to be able to help senior citizens who are homeless. That is a pet peeve with me," Brown said. "I just believe that we need to more for our senior citizens."

Shopper Ayesha Howie is also ready to try her luck.

"My favorite spot is Belize," Howie said. "So yeah, I will definitely stay there longer than I usually do."

Joyce said he hoped the store rings up another jackpot. "I hope so. I'm playing," he laughed.

The first time O'Neill's sold a big winning ticket, the owners took the workers to a Phillies game.

Once they get the bonus from this latest win, they hope to head back to Citizens Bank Park.