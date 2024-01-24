Los Angeles Chargers reportedly moving to hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly going to the West Coast as the Los Angeles Chargers are moving to hire him as head coach.

The announcement of the new hire comes a day after Harbaugh met with the Chargers for a second interview.

CBS Sports, which confirmed the news about Harbaugh, reported that the Michigan coach had been looking to return to the NFL.

The Chargers finished fourth in the AFC West Conference with a 5-12 season record.

The team was looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Telesco was expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as their new GM.

Harbaugh also has a history with the Chargers, where he played quarterback from 1999-2000.

Harbaugh, who first interviewed with the Chargers, also interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons. He joined the Michigan Wolverines as head coach in 2015. The team recently won the National Championship after beating Washington.

Since then, there has been talk of Harbaugh possibly heading back to the NFL, where he previously coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

He led the 49ers to three NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl once during his tenure but has yet to win the top championship.