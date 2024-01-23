Jim Harbaugh reportedly meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers again

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has another meeting scheduled with the Los Angeles Chargers for the head coaching position, reports say.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh traveled to California on Tuesday.

CBS Sports, which is tracking the news about Harbaugh, reports that Harbaugh also has a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, which also interviewed former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh met with the Chargers and the Falcons last week for the top coaching positions.

The Chargers are looking for a coach and general manager after Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, a day after a 63-21 loss at Las Vegas. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Telesco is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as their new GM.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is searching for a new coach after parting ways with Arthur Smith earlier this month. Smith became head coach on Jan. 15, 2021, leading the team through three seasons.

Harbaugh joined the Michigan Wolverines as head coach in 2015. The team recently won the National Championship after beating Washington. Since then, there has been talk of Harbaugh possibly heading back to the NFL, where he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl once during his tenure but has yet to win the championship.