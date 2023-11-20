Turkey giveaway at Live! Casino in Philadelphia to help hundreds with costs of Thanksgiving dinner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As the clock ticks toward Thanksgiving, Live! Casino & Hotel executives and staff gave out 300 turkeys Monday to company team members and residents in South Philadelphia.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a 16-pound turkey costs a little more than $27 on average, so for hundreds of families the giveaway will help alleviate some of the costs of Thanksgiving dinner.

Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Mark Squilla were at the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia on Packer Street to help distribute the birds.

"We've seen an uptick in the amount of calls that we have we've been receiving as it relates to individuals asking for turkeys, and so we see that there's a need out there when it comes to addressing the issue of food insecurity," Johnson said.

"It's one of our pillars of who we are. As an organization, we always want to give back and support the community around us," Live! Executive VP Craig Clark said.

After the giveaway, crews were set to head to a nearby senior citizens' home, where they'll give away about 60 turkeys to those residents.