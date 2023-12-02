South Jersey police department tracks "The Grinch" all through town

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- One South Jersey police department is getting some love on Facebook for its creative promotion of the town's holiday parade.

For the past week, the Lindenwold Police Department has been posting updates with sightings of The Grinch around town — at Wawa, in the park, scoping out the parade route.

"We received intel that the Grinch is aware of the parade and has been spotted in town. If anyone spots him please let us know," the department posted on Monday alongside a parade flyer.

The next day, the creature who stole Christmas went after everyone's morning cup of Joe.

We received surveillance video of the Grinch trying to remove the Holiday Blend coffee from Wawa. We are still following up on leads. #LPDGrinch23 Posted by Lindenwold Police Department on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

"We received surveillance video of the Grinch trying to remove the Holiday Blend coffee from Wawa. We are still following up on leads," the department posted on Tuesday.

He was even spotted near a school and from a drone flying above Lindenwold Park.

We recevied this drone video of a sighting in Lindenwold Park. Officers are in the area and closing in. #lpdgrinch23 Posted by Lindenwold Police Department on Friday, December 1, 2023

After the week of Bigfoot-like sightings, The Grinch was finally taken into custody Friday night.

Lindenwold PD thanked the elementary school students who provided tips.

Parents were thankful too.

"Thank y'all for this. My daughter comes home excited everyday about catching The Grinch," one parent wrote in a Facebook comment.

"You are making my daughters very happy, they follow every clue," another commenter wrote.

The holiday parade went off Friday, rain or shine. LPD says The Grinch was there, to experience the true meaning of the holiday spirit.