2 shot on Lincoln University's campus; shooter still at-large

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were shot on Lincoln University's campus during its annual Yardfest event Saturday night, the university said in a statement.

Both of the victims were treated and released Sunday morning at Christiana Hospital. The identities of the victims is not known at this time.

The suspected shooter is still at-large.

The campus has been deemed safe following the shooting and the lockdown notice has been lifted, the university said. All campus activities will resume according to schedule Sunday.

Chester County and Lincoln law enforcement are conducting an investigation to apprehend the shooter. It's unclear what led to the incident.

Any Lincoln students who need mental or emotional support at this time are encouraged to contact Counseling Services at 484-365-7244.

Lincoln is asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to contact campus security at 484-365-7211 or the Chester County law enforcement authorities at 610-344-6801.