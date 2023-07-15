Watch CBS News

Phoenixville's Blobfest at Colonial Theater

Horror fans ran for their lives from the Colonial Theater for Blobfest. The reenactment of the iconic scene from the 1958 film draws crowds to Phoenixville every year. Siafa Lewis has more on the festival.
