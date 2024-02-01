Levittown beheading suspect sued federal government over student loans, court docs show

How did Justin Mohn get on a military base?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say Justin Mohn killed his father and then drove to a military base near Harrisburg.

Mohn, who has been in custody since Tuesday night for the alleged murder and decapitation of his father, breached a Pennsylvania National Guard base in Lebanon County before he was captured.

Court documents obtained by CBS News Philadelphia show the suspect was entangled in student loan debt. Acting as his own attorney, he sued the federal government in July 2023 over his finances and a college loan repayment.

Court papers show Mohn couldn't find work locally after graduating from Penn State and moved to Colorado where he was hired at a credit union. He then worked at an insurance firm before the documents show he was fired. He unsuccessfully sued that former employer.

This is the same man who, after going on a social media tirade about the federal government, is accused of killing his father, a former federal worker, according to investigators.

Court papers do not indicate specifics on why Mohn allegedly killed his father.

Former FBI agent and national security expert J.J. Klaver said Mohn's ability to get onto the base at Fort Indiantown Gap is alarming.

"Sounds horrible to say, there's only one person who lost their life in this, the subject's father," Klaver said. "This could have been a lot worse."

A spokesperson for the National Guard said the fence Mohn climbed was installed three months ago. Sources say the base is considered to be a low-security facility, with the exception of its airfield.

"Clearly he was probably going there as a target," Klaver said. "He probably knew it was a fairly easy target, that it wasn't well controlled, like some other military bases."

"It's an open base in the sense that they don't have public perimeter security that other types of bases do," Klaver said.

Mohn could face additional charges related to his entry onto the base, according to sources. Investigators are expected to release more details at a news conference Friday.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey shared this statement with CBS News Philadelphia: "The reports out of Bucks County and Fort Indiantown Gap are deeply concerning and the perpetrator must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My prayers are with the loved ones of Michael Mohn."