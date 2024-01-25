12-year-old Frankie and family push for safer treatments for kids after years of radiation therapy for brain tumor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend is the 18th annual Lemon Ball benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. The charity funds research for treatments and cures for childhood cancer and helps families dealing with a diagnosis.

Many treatments for childhood cancer can have serious, long-term effects.

Frankie had a brain tumor but now after years of treatment, he's much better. It's the issues left behind that have Frankie and his family pushing for better, safer treatments for kids.

Frankie is a fighter and always has been.

When CBS Philadelphia first talked to Frankie and his mom, Erica, back in 2021, he said cancer picked the wrong boy. Frankie has been smashing cancer since 2018 when his mom said he woke up in horrible pain out of the blue.

It was about four hours after this photo was taken Frankie had a brain bleed, a tumor in his brain and four more in his spine.

Chemo didn't work.

"Then we tried some of the newer targeted drugs that target the specific gene mutations associated with different brain tumors or cancers but none were successful," Erica said.

Proton radiation has helped keep Frankie's brain tumor stable but the treatment has left him with a host of issues.

"The structures in his brain were just significantly damaged. He has something called Moyamoya disease which is the carotid arteries leading up and into the brain are hardened," Erica said. "He's had two of the mini strokes. He has no more function of his pituitary gland, he has optic nerve damage."

That's why Erica said Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is so important, searching for new and safer treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

"We really need better options because the tumor is no longer our concern but we have so many other health complications now," she said.

All of this hasn't stopped Frankie from being his charming, 12-year-old self. Frankie is a brown belt in karate.

He told CBS Philadelphia the four things you need to be good: "Listening skills, respect, focusing and self-discipline."

He also loves riding his bike, hanging with his new puppy, Penny, and geocaching with his family and friends.

He and his family hold lemonade stands to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Frankie's Hero Fund.

"It's nice to think somehow that the money we're raising is going to support other kids that are like Frankie," Erica said.

