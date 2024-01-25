Watch CBS News

Childhood Cancer Hero: Frankie

This weekend is the 18th annual Lemon Ball benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. A 12-year-old and his family are pushing for safer, better treatments for childhood cancer. Ukee Washington reports. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/498yes5
