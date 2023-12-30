7-year-old girl surprises Bucks County World War II vet, best friend with 100 cards for his 100th birthday

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 7-year-old girl showed she's wise beyond her years after giving a local World War II veteran a heartwarming surprise for his 100th birthday that he's sure to never forget.

Layla Leuthy Peck, a 7-year-old first grader from Saint Andrew's School, gave her best friend, Joseph Gagliardi, 100 handmade birthday cards from her and her classmates for the vet's 100th birthday.

Layla had a police escort and rode in on a Newtown firetruck to deliver the birthday cards and celebrate Gagliardi's big day.

Layla Leuthy Peck hopping out of a Newtown firetruck on her way to surprise her best friend, 100-year-old Joseph Gagliardi. Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia Photojournalist

Gagliardi used to go to local elementary schools in the area and educate children about his military service and the significance of giving back to your country and service. Layla's grandmother said Gagliardi had said how much he missed going to the schools, talking with the kids and receiving their sweet handmade cards.

Layla told her grandmother after listening to a monsignor speak about good deeds and giving back, that she wanted to find the perfect good deed to do for her pal, Gagliardi.

Layla Leuthy Peck giving World War II veteran Joseph Gagliardi 100 handmade birthday cards from her and her classmates for the vet's 100th birthday. Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia Photojournalist

The precocious 7-year-old perfectly planned the surprise knowing that Gagliardi is normally outside looking out for neighborhood dogs and catching a fresh breeze at the time she rolled in on the firetruck with her big surprise.

Gagliardi previously served in the Navy and was even on the boat that escorted General Douglas MacArthur in the Philippines. The hard-working 100-year-old retired from his final job at age 96.