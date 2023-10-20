Laurel House offers clues of domestic violence after murder-suicide in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- After what police call a murder-suicide in Pottstown, Laurel House offers clues that a loved one could be in a violent relationship and tips to help that loved one escape.

"She was kind. She was smart. And, she could sing," through tears, Stephanie Bryant said she tried for hours Monday morning to call and text her 30-year-old daughter Symphony Blue. Bryant then walked to Blue's home in Pottstown.

"And I banged, and I banged, and I banged," Bryant cried. "Almost an hour, I banged."

In a press release, Pottstown Police said they found Blue dead inside the home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Blue's roommate and former boyfriend, 33-year-old Randy Hill, killed her Sunday night, before shooting and killing himself in a nearby cemetery. CBS News Philadelphia asked Bryant if she was aware of any history of abuse in the couple's relationship.

"Verbal," Bryant answered.

Bryant said she was not aware of any physical abuse. Stacy Dougherty, deputy director of the domestic violence support service Laurel House, said any type of abuse can potentially turn deadly.

"You could still have a domestic violence fatality when there was just emotional and mental abuse," Dougherty said.

She shared these subtle signs that a loved one could be at risk:

"Getting anxious if they miss someone's phone call or don't respond right away," she said. "Someone putting someone down in front of people that they love."

Dougherty also urged families to pay attention if weapons, addiction to drugs or alcohol, mental illness, or job loss are present in an abusive relationship. She said this can also trigger physical attacks. But Dougherty says there is help.

"We encourage anyone to come forward and talk to an advocate because it can happen to anyone," she said.

Laurel House has a 24-hour helpline at (800) 642-3150. People can also text "HELP" to 85511. Outside of Montgomery County, The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233. People can also text "START" to 88788.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.