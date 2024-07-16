Watch CBS News
Man convicted of killing Temple University student Samuel Collington sentenced to at least 25 years in prison

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Latif Williams, the Philadelphia man convicted of murdering Temple University student Samuel Collington in 2021, was sentenced by a judge to 25 to 50 years in prison Tuesday.

Williams also pleaded guilty to a carjacking that happened 10 days before Collington's murder.

In February, a judge found Williams guilty of third-degree murder in the November 2021 killing in North Philadelphia.

On Nov. 28, 2021, Collington, 21, returned from Thanksgiving break to his off-campus apartment in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, near Dauphin Street. Police say Williams attempted to carjack Collington before shooting the Liberal Arts student twice in the chest. Williams later turned himself in to Philadelphia police.

Collington grew up in Prospect Park, Delaware County, and graduated from Interboro High School. He was also a former City Hall intern and Eagle Scout. He posthumously received his undergraduate diploma from Temple University.

