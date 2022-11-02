Watch CBS News
Las Vegas man charged in death of bicyclist in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Las Vegas man has been charged in the hit-and-run that left a 42-year-old bicyclist in critical condition in August. The victim, James Doughty, of Northeast Philadelphialater died from his injuries. 

Police charged 31-year-old Thiarles Dasilva with homicide by vehicle and accident by death in relation to the incident that occurred on Aug. 22. 

Police say Doughty was traveling by bicycling on the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle reportedly driven by Dasilva. 

Doughty was placed in extremely critical condition and later placed on life support due to the injuries sustained. 

Eyewitness News spoke with Doughty's daughter a few days following the tragic accident, she just wanted justice for her father.

"I just want justice. I just want someone to have a heart. You kind of left him on the side of the road like roadkill. He's a person," his daughter said.  

