Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania

Daughter identifies man fighting for his life after Northeast Philly hit-and-run as James Doughty

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Daughter identifies man critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run
Daughter identifies man critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. 

His daughter is making a plea for justice. 

She identified her father as 42-year-old James Doughty, but she says he goes by Jimmy. 

Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. 

She says she just wants the driver responsible for hitting him to be caught and that's why she chose to share some pictures of her father. 

Police located a White Range Rover with Massachusetts license plates on Monday afternoon, they believe it may be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. 

Eyewitness News was there as investigators lined up pieces of vehicle left at the scene to the damage of the Ranger Rover that was found about a half mile away near Bradford Park. 

Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run update

WATCH: CBS3's Matt Petrillo was there as investigators tried to match broken vehicle pieces collected from a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia with a Ranger Rover that was found about a half mile from the accident. MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://cbsn.ws/3dCIRfc

Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Monday, August 22, 2022

The vehicle recovered has damage to the windshield, bumper, and mirror. 

Some neighbors from the area suspect speeding is a factor in this accident because they say it is a common problem in their neighborhood. 

Police tell Eyewitness News the white Range Rover fits the description of the vehicle involved, but they can't confirm for certain yet whether it was involved in this hit-and-run. 

Police also haven't said whether the vehicle was stolen or who it belonged to. 

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.