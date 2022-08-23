Daughter identifies man fighting for his life after Northeast Philly hit-and-run as James Doughty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

His daughter is making a plea for justice.

She identified her father as 42-year-old James Doughty, but she says he goes by Jimmy.

This is 42 year-old Jimmy Doughty. His daughter tells @CBSPhiladelphia he was the bicyclist who was severely injured by a hit and run driver near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues around 1am Monday. The latest on the search for the driver is coming up at 6am #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/ER6CbdjZhy — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) August 23, 2022

Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday.

She says she just wants the driver responsible for hitting him to be caught and that's why she chose to share some pictures of her father.

Police located a White Range Rover with Massachusetts license plates on Monday afternoon, they believe it may be the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Eyewitness News was there as investigators lined up pieces of vehicle left at the scene to the damage of the Ranger Rover that was found about a half mile away near Bradford Park.

Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run update WATCH: CBS3's Matt Petrillo was there as investigators tried to match broken vehicle pieces collected from a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia with a Ranger Rover that was found about a half mile from the accident. MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://cbsn.ws/3dCIRfc Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Monday, August 22, 2022

The vehicle recovered has damage to the windshield, bumper, and mirror.

Some neighbors from the area suspect speeding is a factor in this accident because they say it is a common problem in their neighborhood.

Police tell Eyewitness News the white Range Rover fits the description of the vehicle involved, but they can't confirm for certain yet whether it was involved in this hit-and-run.

Police also haven't said whether the vehicle was stolen or who it belonged to.