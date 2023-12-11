Watch CBS News
DA Larry Krasner to share info on fugitives wanted for murders in Philadelphia

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and Philadelphia law enforcement officials hope a press conference Monday morning will help generate tips as they continue to investigate a number of murder cases in the city.

The DA's office says Krasner plans to highlight 12 fugitives who are currently wanted for murders committed in south and southwest Philadelphia since 2019.

Krasner also plans to provide an update on gun crimes and victim services in Philadelphia.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

  • What: Law enforcement highlights fugitives wanted for murder in Philadelphia
  • When: Monday, Dec. 11
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia

Anyone with information on a crime can submit a tip online to the Philadelphia Police Department, call or text 215-686-8477 (TIPS) or email tips@phillypolice.com.

Alexandra Simon

December 11, 2023

