DA Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pennsylvania House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.

Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.

The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.

Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.