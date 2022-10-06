Watch CBS News
DA Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pennsylvania House committee

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.

Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.

The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.

Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

