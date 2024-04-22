From movies to music, Lansdowne Theater reaches halfway point in $18 million restoration project

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) – A historic theater in Delaware County that fell into disrepair is making a comeback.

Construction is halfway complete on the Lansdowne Theater, the focus of an $18 million restoration project. Once the building reopens, it will serve as a concert hall.

"You're going to be able to come and see your favorite musicians come and perform right here in my hometown, Lansdowne," said Matt Schultz, executive director of the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation, the nonprofit that owns the Lansdowne Theater.

The building used to house a movie theater, but it closed in 1987. Due to competition from streaming services, Schultz felt the space would be more successful as a concert hall than a cinema.

"It's going to be incredible," Schultz said. "It's going to be unique to our region and it's going to look like 1927."

Construction is expected to be complete by October. Schultz estimates that 100,000 people will come to concerts at the venue every year.

"I think that this theater, more than any other project in town, can have a positive effect in revitalizing the central business district," Schultz said. "I care about this project because this is my hometown."