Iconic Lansdowne Theater coming back for second act

Lansdowne Pa., (CBS) -- The Lansdowne Theater is one of the last historic theaters in our region and holds many memories for the community.

An original Christmas card of The Lansdowne Theater in the 1950s brings 80-year-old Helen Marcarelli back to her childhood.

"It has the marquee of the theater and on it says a white Christmas," Marcarelli said. "And I do remember that!"

The historic 1,280 seat single-screen movie theater first opened during the golden age of Hollywood in the 1920's, also known as the silent film era.

And for 60 years the Lansdowne was the center of entertainment for this community.

Helen Marcarelli, a Landsdowne resident, remembers her time there fondly.

"We would walk to the theater on Saturdays," Marcarelli said.

In 1987, the theater closed due to an electrical fire. But after decades of rallying by community members to save the Lansdowne, there's a plan for the beloved theater to finally reopen its doors as a regional concert venue.

On Monday, morning longtime residents toured the space getting one last glimpse into the past before the construction began.

"Martinis were 35 cents! Lots of great memories," Marcarelli recalls.

Now when you step into the theater you'll notice the box office, seating and even the movie screens are all gone. But the historic architecture and chandeliers remain and are getting a stunning restoration.

"We wanted to preserve what was here and maybe recreate what has been lost over the years," Matt Schultz, executive director of the Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation, said.

Schultz said the new venue will create jobs and also boost the local economy.

"We understand that when this theater reopens, it attracts 100,000 people to our community every year that provides opportunities for other businesses to locate up and down Lansdowne Avenue," Schultz said.

The project costs an estimated $18 million with funding coming from grants and over 1,000 donors.

Mark your calendars, The Lansdowne Theater is set to reopen next Fall.