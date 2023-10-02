Thousands attend Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival

Dozens of artists show off work at Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Dozens of artists showed off their paintings, sculptures and photography Sunday in Lansdowne.

It was the 20th annual Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival – part of a larger celebration known as Delco Arts Week.

Kahil Payne from Lansdowne said he always enjoyed drawing as a kid, but he never imagined himself as an airbrush artist.

"I got into airbrushing simply by accident. I was walking through the Gallery Mall and there was a guy named Bill there. And I saw him airbrushing and it just blew my mind," Payne said.

Payne was among more than 90 artists showcasing their work at the Lansdowne Arts on the Avenue Festival on Sunday.

The free, family-friendly event drew more than 2,000 people.

"My fiancé and I, we moved here a year and a half ago, so this is our first time at the arts festival," Melodye Jemmott said. "It's nice to see all the community coming together."

The festival featured homemade candles, soap, earrings and prints.

There were even musical instruments for kids to play with.

"We come here every year," Dan Coleman said. "We actually have friends who have a stall. They do arts and jewelry and things like that. So we come and support them, but we come to support all the local businesses."

Art and music go hand in hand. The festival took place right in front of the historic Lansdowne Theater, which is undergoing an $18 million renovation and will reopen next year as a concert venue.

"Delaware County has some of the most creative and artistic people anywhere in the state of Pennsylvania and this gives us an opportunity to show off everybody's talents," Debbie Brodeur, the executive director of the Lansdowne Economic Development Corporation, said.

Talent like Payne's, who also has advice for other aspiring artists.

"Don't give up on your dream," Payne said. "Work hard. You can't get far by dreaming too much."

Payne said put the work in and follow your passion, no matter which outlet of creative expression.