CBS News Philadelphia gets a sneak peek at La Salle University's newly renovated John Glaser Arena

The home of La Salle University's men's and women's basketball teams has a brand new look and name ahead of the first men's game on Nov. 4.

The former Tom Gola Arena in the TruMark Financial Center has been renamed the John Glaser Arena, and the renovations are complete. CBS News Philadelphia explored the Explorers' new digs Tuesday afternoon.

The revamped arena design includes a 360-degree bowl design that can change the court orientation from east to west instead of north to south. Plus, La Salle fans will be closer to the action on the court, thanks to the arena's new seating.

CBS Philadelphia

The arena renovation project includes a hospitality area and premium seating surrounding the court. Additionally, the new arena design has upgraded video boards, audio systems, lighting and in-game production to give fans the best possible experience.

"I really want people to beam with pride and joy," said Ashwin Puri, vice president of athletics and recreation at La Salle University. "This was a project that our fans, the student athletes, our coaches, everybody around La Salle deserves."

La Salle said the renovation project is being supported through a gift from the late John Glaser, class of 1962.

The arena's former namesake, Tom Gola, is still being commemorated with a tribute to the basketball legend outside the arena. Last month, La Salle opened the Tom Gola Plaza outside the TruMark Financial Center. The university also renamed the arena's driveway Tom Gola Way.

La Salle's men's basketball team will go head-to-head against American University in the first game in the John Glaser Arena on Nov. 4.