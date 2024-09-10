Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber sets MLB leadoff HR record vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Harris-Trump debate night in Philadelphia; Delaware primary day is here | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber set an MLB record on Tuesday night and hit his 14th leadoff home run of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With his 14th leadoff homer, Schwarber passed Alfonso Soriano, who hit 13 leadoff home runs with the New York Yankees in 2003.

Kyle Schwarber has set a Major League record with his 14th leadoff home run of the season. — PhilliesNotes (@PhilliesNotes) September 10, 2024

Schwarber's record-breaking 14th leadoff homer off Rays right-hander Taj Bradley went 437 feet and had an exit velocity of 113.9 mph, according to Statcast.

Schwarber now has 45 career leadoff home runs, which ranks ninth all-time. Former Phillies World Series-winning shortstop Jimmy Rollins ranks eighth on the list with 46 career leadoff home runs.

Two other active MLB players are on the top-10 list for leadoff home runs with Schwarber: Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer ranks second all-time with 60 leadoff homers and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts ranks fifth with 52.

MLB Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson ranks first all-time with 81 career leadoff dingers.

Schwarber has been on fire as of late for the Phillies. Last week, he was named NL Player of the Week.

Gunnar Henderson: .417 AVG, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 1.298 OPS

Kyle Schwarber: .462 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 1.654 OPS



Your AL and NL Players of the Week, presented by @Chevrolet! pic.twitter.com/U11jkTnEdX — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2024

Entering Tuesday night's game, Schwarber was slashing .400/.436/1.000 with an OPS of 1.436 in the month of September. He's also hit seven homers, including the one Tuesday night, and recorded 13 RBIs.

Last week, Schwarber hit three homers for the second time this season in a 10-9 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He also did it in early August against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 9-4 victory.