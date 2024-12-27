Boathouse Row lights up for Day 1 of Kwanzaa in Philadelphia: "It's a celebration of the principles"

Philadelphia celebrates first day of Kwanzaa with music, performances and more

Boathouse Row was lit up for Kwanzaa on Thursday night.

The city of Philadelphia teamed up with the Kwanzaa Cooperative for the festive celebration at Eagle Pavilion at the Fairmount Water Works.

"I was tearing up because I am thinking of so many of our members who struggled over the years to get this level of recognition," said Maisha Sullivan-Ongoza of the Kwanzaa Cooperative.

This marked the first day of Kwanzaa and it was filled with different speakers, performances and other entertainment.

"When you come to Philadelphia every Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, you see the largest display in the country right here along Boathouse Row," said Vincent Thompson, Philadelphia City Council communications director.

People who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said they love seeing the community come together.

"We are reminded of the importance of community and the strength we gain when we unite against our differences," said Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson.

In the meantime, the African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted their Kwanzaa celebration. They too had a celebration rooted in cultural traditions, family, and culture.

As the celebration continues around the city, Slawson said this goes beyond a celebration of culture.

"It's a celebration of the principles that bind us together — unity, self-determination, purpose and faith. They are not just a part of Kwanzaa, they are a part of who we are," Slawson said.