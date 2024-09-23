Multi-million dollar improvement project along Kings Highway in New Jersey causes mixed feelings for businesses

A $10.7 million improvement project is underway along Kings Highway in Camden County. The extensive project will stretch over three towns: Haddon Heights, Audubon and Mount Ephraim.

County leaders say it will resurface the highway, fix sidewalks, improve the sewer system, revitalize the community and help improve infrastructure.

"This project will help Heights continue to usher in economic redevelopment and growth for our community," Haddon Heights Mayor Zachary Houch said.

"The improvements will make it safer for our children walking to and from school," said Mount Ephraim Mayor Susan Carney. "They will make it easier for our seniors and people with disabilities to get safely where they need to go."

When it comes to future traffic disruptions, some people are not looking forward to it.

"A nightmare," said Jeannette Jelonek.

CBS News Philadelphia also met some business owners in the area.

"Something has to be done. So I really kind of have to just suck it up and go with it," said Ron Phelps, who owns Ron's Auto Service.

County leaders say access to businesses will never be shut off and they are trying to make it a smooth temporary transition.

Carol Kunkel from Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse said she happy something is being done.

"It's been a little rough, but they are fixing them and doing what they should be doing, so we are kind of happy about that," Kunkel said.

County leaders said the project should be completed in about a year and said it will be well worth it for the area, which will see the benefits for years to come.