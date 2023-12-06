Kings Highway back open in Mt. Ephraim, NJ after water main break

Kings Highway reopens in Mount Ephraim, NJ after water main break

Kings Highway reopens in Mount Ephraim, NJ after water main break

Kings Highway reopens in Mount Ephraim, NJ after water main break

MT. EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews have now reopened Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim after a water main break shut down the highway on Tuesday.

The road had been closed since early yesterday morning -- when a 12-inch main broke -- sending water gushing down the street.

New Jersey American Water said about 50 nearby homes and businesses had little to no water pressure at all. Water has since been restored to the homes.

The Camden County Engineer says a faulty valve caused the main to break.

When the main broke, police officers went door-to-door telling neighbors on the block to move their cars, fearing that part of the road could give way.

"It was nuts, I was worried about my basement getting flooded and all that stuff happening, but thank God it didn't. I'm good on that front," resident Mark Saavedra said.

Crews were out repairing the main and then the road on Tuesday.