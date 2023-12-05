East Kings Highway blocked in Mt. Ephraim, New Jersey due to water main break, dozens still without water

MT. EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) -- A water main break on a major South Jersey road disrupted commutes to work and school Tuesday morning, and the evening commute will likely be affected by detours around the break.

The water main broke on East Kings Highway near the Black Horse Pike around 6 a.m.

A spokesperson with Camden County told CBS News Philadelphia that a faulty valve is to blame for the major mess. The road remains completely blocked as crews work to replace the water main, leaving dozens of customers still without water.

"Water was just coming up everywhere, it was kind of a mess," Mark Saavedra said.

Saavedra woke up to water rushing down his street Tuesday morning. Police officers went door-to-door telling neighbors on the block to move their cars, fearing that part of the road could give way.

"It was nuts, I was worried about my basement getting flooded and all that stuff happening, but thank God it didn't. I'm good on that front," Saavedra said.

Chopper 3 over East Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim near the Black Horse Pike at around 6:30 a.m. shows the water bubbling up and partially flooding the road.

By 8 a.m., water was no longer flowing into the road, but a mess of mud and dirt was left behind.

New Jersey American Water said a 12-inch main ruptured at around 5:30 a.m., knocking out water to about 50 homes and businesses.

Jennifer Osborn's husband was getting ready for work at the time.

"Said he was getting a shower and he lost the pressure, and he thought it was raining because there was a 4 to 5 spout of water," she said.

The Camden County engineer told CBS News Philadelphia a faulty valve caused the break and caused part of East Kings Highway to buckle.

Traffic is being detoured as crews make emergency repairs.

"The problem I was faced with, I watch children, so it's contacting all their parents and giving them a heads up to say 'I don't know how you're going to get here, but just be mindful there may be changes in traffic patterns,'" Karen Cutts said.

A nearby urgent care was forced to close on Tuesday because it didn't have water.

The work to fix the water main is expected to be completed sometime Tuesday evening. Public works crews said they expect to be working on repairs until midnight.

Crews are expected to be back out Wednesday morning to repair the buckled roadway and patch it with asphalt.