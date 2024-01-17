Britain's King Charles III seeks treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's King Charles III will visit a hospital next week for a procedure to treat his enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

