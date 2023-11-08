Former Masterman teacher, dean killed in Philadelphia crash remembered as beloved father, coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kevin Saint Clair, a former J.R. Masterman School teacher, dean and coach, died after he was struck in a multi-vehicle crash while biking Monday evening.

Saint Clair's family said he died doing what he loved: cycling.

Every day, Saint Clair would ride his bike from his home in Chestnut Hill to Masterman in Spring Garden, where he spent more than 20 years teaching and coaching.

"Good morning, good morning, good morning and he'd say it like that," Jack Saint Clair, Kevin's son, said. "But he really did think it was a good morning, he thought every morning was a good morning."

Jack Saint Clair remembers his dad Kevin Saint Clair as a simple yet strong and supportive man.

"He loved his grandkids; he loved his family and he loved teaching," Jack Saint Clair said.

Jack Saint Clair last saw his father Monday evening after he'd been doing work on his home in Wayne.

While riding his bike back home to Chestnut Hill, police said a car collided with Kevin Saint Clair on Henry Avenue in Roxborough, knocking him into the northbound lane, where he was subsequently struck by another car.

He died riding a route his son said he knew very well.

"He had done it so many times, he was used to it. He could ride in the dark, in the morning, in the snow," Jack Saint Clair said.

Most of the 65-year-old's life revolved around athletics.

Kevin Saint Clair was an avid cyclist and a former Temple University track star and rowing champion.

But what he was most proud of was the more than four decades he spent teaching middle school and coaching track and cross country in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

"He would never cut anyone from the team," Jack Saint Clair said.

On Wednesday night, neighbors left a single white candle with Kevin Saint Clair's name, glowing outside of each home on the block.

"My dad lived life to the full," Jack Saint Clair said. "He was full of life. He was so giving of his life to to others."

This weekend, the Saint Clair family will hold two viewings and a funeral service at Our Mother of Consolation in Chestnut Hill.