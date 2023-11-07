Former J.R. Masterman School teacher killed in multi-vehicle crash while biking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former J.R. Masterman School teacher, dean and coach died after he was struck in a multi-vehicle crash while biking Monday evening.

The teacher, now identified as 64-year-old Kevin Saint Clair, taught 6th grade and was also a middle school dean, the school said in a tribute on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

We are sorry to share the very sad news that former Masterman teacher, dean, and coach Kevin Saint Clair has passed... Posted by J. R. Masterman Home and School Association on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

"We are sorry to share the very sad news that former Masterman teacher, dean, and coach Kevin Saint Clair has passed away. Mr. Saint Clair was a 6th grade teacher and middle school dean, and since retirement has come back to help in any number of ways. Both of his sons were students at Masterman and many current teachers watched them grow up. He and his wife Ellen always joyfully attended school events like concerts and the school auction. He never stopped caring about Masterman. As a community we share our appreciation of his life and contributions to our school and send sincere condolences to his loved ones."

Police responded to the 7500 block of Henry Avenue on a report of a fatal accident just before 7 p.m. Monday.

They said a 2015 black Chrysler was driving southbound on Henry Avenue while a bicyclist, now identified as Saint Clair, was riding eastbound on Wises Mills Road. Saint Clair made a right turn onto Henry Avenue where the Chrysler struck him, police said.

Saint Clair was knocked into the northbound lane on Henry Avenue where a 2021 Toyota was driving and unable to avoid swerving away from him.

Medics took Saint Clair to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Chrysler driver was also taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.