Phillies sign hitting coach Kevin Long to 2-year contract extension: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are expected to be busy during the offseason, and they made a big move on Saturday. The team agreed to a two-year extension with hitting coach Kevin Long, according to a report from MLB.com.

Long is now signed through the 2025 season.

Long joined the Phillies right before the lockout ahead of the 2022 season to reunite with Joe Girardi. The two worked together during their time with the New York Yankees.

Before he joined the Phillies, Long was the hitting coach for the Washington Nationals.

Long worked with players like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner during his time with the Nationals.

The Phillies are the betting favorite to sign Turner this offseason. He's one of the top shortstops on the market.

Long has been credited with helping the swings of trade deadline acquisitions Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa.