Kevin Hart says he bought a pet eagle, named it Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Longtime Eagles fan and comedian, Kevin Hart is showing off his new pet.

"The big game is coming up so you already know how I'm celebrating," Hart said in an Instagram video. "Before I get into how I'm celebrating I'm going to tell you why. Because I work hard. When you work hard you should treat yourself. That's exactly what I did. Gentlemen, I splurged a little bit. I went and bought an eagle."

The Philadelphia native claims he spent eight figures for it, although, we're fairly certain this is just a joke.

"Show it. Ya. Ya. Ya. I bought that! $16.5 million cash. I'm the only Black man with an eagle during Black History Month because it is a wild animal he came with it. That's right. So, he lives here, for two months, until he get used to me, and then the eagle, Jalen Hurts, got a big game coming up baby, are you ready? When I say Fly Eagles, Fly, can he fly around my house?" Hart said.

Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs kicks off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST.