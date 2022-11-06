Kerry Washington, others energize voters ahead of election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voters will head to the polls in less than 48 hours and the candidates and their supporters are working hard this weekend to sway the undecided. The biggest names in both parties are campaigning again in Pennsylvania on Sunday to get out the vote.

Actress Kerry Washington is visiting North Philadelphia to support Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.

On Sunday morning, she took part in a small group chat at Harriet's Bookshop. Community leaders and activists discussed the issues they care about in the city.

Later on Sunday, Washington is heading to Bright Hope Baptist Church.

She will wrap up her visit with a Get Out the Vote rally at Temple University.

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mehmet Oz is taking his Get Out the Vote tour to Northampton County.

He will be in Bethlehem at 6 p.m. Sunday.

His opponent, Josh Shapiro, will be in Bucks County. He will be at a rally in Newtown at 3:45 p.m. Fetterman is expected to join him.

Candidates of both parties are bringing in political heavyweights to battleground states, including Pennsylvania for one last push to get people to the polls. More about that here.