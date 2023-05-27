2 killed in separate double shootings in Philadelphia

Man in car killed in double shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were killed in separate double shootings in Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. in Fairhill, two people were hurt when someone opened fire on a car on the 600 block of West Cambria Street.

Both victims were sitting in the car. They were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m. Police said he was a 26-year-old man and he had been shot multiple times throughout his body.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot twice. He was placed in critical condition but expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said no weapons were recovered from the scene and no one was arrested.

About three hours later in Kensington, police say a shooter killed one woman and injured another.

This happened on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

A 44-year-old woman was shot once in the back and once in the leg. A 21-year-old woman was shot twice in the left leg.

Someone drove them to Temple University Hospital, where the 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 6:34 a.m.

At last check with police, the 21-year-old woman was in critical condition.