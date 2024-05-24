Philadelphia police looking for suspect in Kensington shooting that injured 8-year-old, 2 adults

Philadelphia Police look for suspect in Kensington shooting that injured 8-year-old and 2 others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The search continues 24 hours later for a gunman who shot three people including a middle school teacher and an eight-year-old girl following a crash in Kensington Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man, they described to be Hispanic and in his 30s with a thin build. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray GAP sweatshirt, black pants and Nike shoes.

Surveillance video captured him shooting multiple rounds following a crash on East Allegheny Avenue and Rosehill Street.

CBS News Philadelphia has learned one of the victims, a 47-year-old woman who was shot while inside her car is a teacher at Conwell Middle School in Kensington. The eight-year-old girl is a student at Lewis Elkin Elementary School.

All of the victims are in stable condition.

Police said the shooting happened after the gunman's scooter collided with a black car. In the surveillance video, the gunman staggered to his feet before indiscriminately shooting in the direction of that black car and hitting several people.

If you have information, you are urged to call the police at 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).