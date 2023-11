76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returns to team's practice facility 3 days after being struck by car

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. returned to the team's practice facility on Tuesday, three days after suffering a broken rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Center City.

"He's in good spirits," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said before facing the Indiana Pacers in an NBA In-Season Tournament game. "He rode the exercise bike for a little bit. So he's doing OK."

Nurse was among the members of the Sixers organization who saw Oubre at his home not far from the scene of the accident during the team's off day on Monday.

Philadelphia police said that the driver's side mirror on a silver car clipped Oubre at 7:40 p.m. Saturday as he crossed the street. Oubre suffered a broken rib, lacerations and other assorted injuries. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident, and police told The Associated Press in an email on Tuesday night that there was no update.

Oubre is set to be re-examined at the end of the week and a timetable for his return could be set at that time.

Sixers fans said they're sad and upset Oubre was hurt and they're praying for his speedy recovery.

"My message to the person who did it is just turn yourself in," Josh McCune, of Easton, told CBS Philadelphia. "That's a horrible thing to do to somebody. This is a human being that you hit. And you have to be looking out for somebody other than yourself."

According to Philadelphia police data — the city has had more hit-and-runs so far this year than in the entirety of 2019. Philadelphia police report so far this year the city has seen 640 hit-and-run traffic crashes, including 38 that were fatal.

In his first season in Philadelphia since signing a one-year free-agent contract late in the summer, Oubre has averaged 16.8 points. Oubre's spot in the starting lineup on Tuesday night was taken by Robert Covington.