Search for driver who injured Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. in Philadelphia hit-and-run continues

Sixers fans want driver who injured Kelly Oubre Jr. in hit-and-run to turn themselves in

Sixers fans want driver who injured Kelly Oubre Jr. in hit-and-run to turn themselves in

Sixers fans want driver who injured Kelly Oubre Jr. in hit-and-run to turn themselves in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for the driver who injured Sixers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. in a hit-and-run over the weekend. Oubre suffered a broken rib when he was struck Saturday by a car not too far from where he lives in Center City.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video in the area with the hopes of finding the driver.

Oubre, 27, was hit by a car while crossing the street near his home by the intersection of Hicks and Spruce Streets, according to police. The car's driver-side mirror hit Oubre in the chest and the driver never stopped, police said.

The Sixers' guard was left with a fractured rib and injuries to his hip and right leg. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and released a few hours later.

Oubre did not play in the Sixers' 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points against Indiana and then dedicated his performance to his teammate.

The Sixers said Oubre is expected to fully recover but will miss significant time because of his injuries.

"He is home resting fairly comfortably. That's kind of where we are right now," Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. "I think he's going to be back, kind of join with the team to be observing practice, etc. by I think Tuesday. I think we're going to have about a week go by before we kind of reevaluate where he's at."