Kelly Drive closed due to Schuylkill River flooding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second time this month, a portion of Kelly Drive has closed due to flooding along the Schuylkill River.

Police are blocking a section of the drive between Ferry Road and Midvale Avenue Thursday morning. The river is forecast to crest around 1 p.m. at 11.9 feet. As of 8:15 a.m., the river had reached 10.6 feet.

Once levels reach 10.4 feet, Kelly Drive begins to flood. When levels reach 11.5 feet, MLK Drive will begin flooding.

A look at the closure on Kelly Drive at the moment because of the flooding. This is between Ferry Rd & Midvale Ave.



A Flood Watch has been canceled for some South Jersey and coastal counties, but remains in effect for the rest of the area, including Philadelphia, until 7 p.m.

Schuylkill River flooding levels, AM update CBS Philadelphia

December 2023 has turned into one of the wettest Decembers on record in Philadelphia. Not including Thursday, Philadelphia has received 7.71 inches of rain so far this month, making it the third rainiest December on record. Record keeping goes back to 1871.

Top 10 wettest Decembers in Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia