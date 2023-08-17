Keegan Clontz, killed in Plum house explosion, honored by his youth football team

12-year-old boy killed in Plum house explosion honored by his football team 12-year-old boy killed in Plum house explosion honored by his football team 02:52

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — The 12-year-old boy killed in Saturday's house explosion in Plum was honored by his football team.

Keegan Clontz was one of six people killed in the blast in Plum's Rustic Ridge neighborhood. His father, Casey, was also killed.

Keegan was a member of the Plum Mustangs youth football program, and on Wednesday during practice, his No. 40 jersey was placed on the goalpost and his initials covered the 40-yard line.

Keegan Clontz's jersey is on display during a Plum youth football team practice on Aug. 16, 2023. KDKA

The program is grieving after the sudden loss of the boy. His coach, Drew Harchick, is the president of the Plum Mustangs Football Association.

"It's devastating," he said. "I've coached Keegan for several years now, and his dad was on the sidelines every single practice, every single game. Casey, it's just a tremendous loss."

Keegan would have been starting junior high school and playing for the Plum Mustangs youth team. Before Wednesday's scrimmage, Harchick said the boy's mother and other family members met with the team.

"I think it was some healing for Jen, Jennifer, Keegan's mom," he said. "It was a big step for her."

"We have a lot of people who showed up tonight to embrace the family, the Clontz family," he added. "Just an outpouring of support from the community, the football organization. It's been unbelievable."

The team's first game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was canceled after the blast. The team plays this weekend at West Mifflin.

"There was a tremendous amount of grief, but the boys all pulled it together," Harchick said. "Once we got their helmets on, got them on the field, they were able to get football in mind."

Many are trying to cope and leaning on each other.

"We are here for them as much as they are here for us as coaches," Harchick said. "We need them as much as they need us."

Not far from the football field, Plum students were collecting money for the victims.

"It is a tragedy," incoming junior Vincent Rossetti said. "I'm sure they are really feeling the loss of a fellow teammate. It is good what they are doing over there remembering him."

The Steelers invited the players and coaches to training camp on Thursday. They will be watching from the sidelines.