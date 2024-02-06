Watch CBS News
Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid dishes on meeting Taylor Swift on podcast

By Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's an "invisible string" connecting Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Big Red spoke about meeting the pop star with Tom Brady and Jim Gray last week. The former Eagles coach said on the "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast that he met her, alongside her dad, Scott.

Reid said Travis Kelce wasn't thrilled his coach met the Grammy winner before he did.

"She's been great," Reid said about Swift. "I knew her before, from Philadelphia... That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear, that I knew her before him. She told him, 'I know your coach.'"

Travis Kelce also talked about the situation on his podcast, "New Heights," last week, calling it a "cool moment." The tight end said Swift's dad and Reid are "good friends."

Nikki DeMentri
Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:52 PM EST

