South Jersey businesses expect a major boost this Sunday with Taylor Swift-themed Super Bowl parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- South Jersey businesses are expecting a major boost in sales from people hosting Super Bowl parties this Sunday, in part, with some help from superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Westmont Party manager Mario Albertini said about 40% of their party decoration orders for the Super Bowl are Taylor Swift-themed.

"I know all the guys in the store just love blowing up Taylor Swift balloons all day, so it's been fun," Albertini said. "That's like the fun part of the job. You never know who's coming in, what kind of different twist they're going to put on a job."

In Marlton, Rastelli Market Fresh's Chris Mentzer said they've been meticulously game-planning ahead of the Super Bowl.

"This is going to be a holiday for the store," Mentzer said. "We're going to see probably an extra 1,000 to 2,000 transactions just on Super Bowl Sunday."

Even though the Eagles aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, grocery stores and party shops are expecting a spike in business for the big game! One party shop says there’s been a high demand for Taylor Swift themed decorations! The story coming up at 4:30 and 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/SvOVZ6QCMa — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) February 6, 2024

The transactions will include selling at least 1,200 pounds of wings this weekend.

"The store will be busy on Saturday and Sunday for the big game, but we're excited," Mentzer said. "We love being able to give great food to our clients."

Ahead of this weekend's shopping rush, Howard Korsen chose to get his food shopping done early. He'll be hosting a Super Bowl party this weekend.

"We're going to get ground chicken or ground beef," Korsen said. [My wife], she'll make meatballs. They're great. Other kinds of finger foods."