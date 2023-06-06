VP Kamala Harris visiting Philadelphia today to meet with union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with the Service Employees International Union in Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The White House says the goal of Harris' visit is to highlight the Biden administration's work to invest in and protect American workers.

The vice president chairs the White House task force on worker organizing and empowerment.

CBS News Philadelphia will have a crew at the event later this morning. And we'll have live coverage at noon.

Expect traffic delays as Harris arrives in the area and leaves.