VP Kamala Harris visiting Philadelphia today to meet with union

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Philadelphia Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with the Service Employees International Union in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. 

The White House says the goal of Harris' visit is to highlight the Biden administration's work to invest in and protect American workers.

The vice president chairs the White House task force on worker organizing and empowerment. 

Expect traffic delays as Harris arrives in the area and leaves.

512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

First published on June 6, 2023 / 7:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

